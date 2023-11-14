87-year-old linked to E. coli outbreak at Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch dies

The county confirmed Tuesday that an 87-year-old with "multiple comorbidities" who is linked to the E. coli outbreak at Miguel's Cocina in 4S Ranch passed away last month.

The E. Coli outbreak was reported earlier this month and affected at least 35 people including 10 who had to be hospitalized.

The person passed away on Oct. 26, 2023, according to the county.

Those who fell ill, or their families, reported eating at Miguel's 4S Ranch location from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and developed symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, according to the HHSA.

County health officials are still investigating the specific food items that were the source of the Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) at the restaurant. Miguel's voluntarily closed its doors for 10 days and then reopened in early November.

Brigantine Restaurants is the parent company of Miguel's Cocina 4S Ranch. Group President of The Brigantine, Mike Morton Jr., released the following statement shortly after the E. coli outbreak was confirmed.

"At this time, no link has been made to the other 20 facilities operated by The Brigantine Restaurants around San Diego County," Morton Jr. said.

Dr. Richard Moon with Kaiser Permanente said many people may not realize they have contracted E. coli, but it can be very bad in a specific group of people.

“A small portion — especially the very young, the very old, or those with chronic medical conditions — are at risk of developing more severe symptoms like fever, nausea and vomiting that you can’t keep up with fluid intake or decreased urine production and confusion and lethargy,” Moon said.

