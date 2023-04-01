Styrofoam is Officially Banned in the City of San Diego

Starting Saturday, polystyrene foam, widely known by the brand name "Styrofoam," is officially banned in San Diego businesses.

The ban concludes a four-year lawsuit between the city, restaurants and plastic manufacturers.

The law bans restaurants and other businesses from using containers made of polystyrene foam.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In a release, the city explained:

"Polystyrene foam products are typically used one time before being discarded, and due to their light weight can easily become litter. Polystyrene foam litter breaks down into small pieces which do not biodegrade and often end up in streets, canyons, waterways, storm drains, and eventually the ocean, where it harms wildlife that mistakenly ingests it."

Single-use plastic straws or utensils will no longer be handed out to customers, unless they ask for them.

Businesses bringing in less than $500,000 a year have an extra year to comply.

Some other common things that contain this foam are coolers and pool or beach toys. Distributing these items is banned as well unless they're contained inside other material.