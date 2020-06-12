Student Organizes La Jolla Protest for Racial Justice Attended by Hundreds

Hundreds gathered in a La Jolla community park with a message of equality and unity Friday for the latest in a series of protests around San Diego County demanding police reform and racial equality in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

Video shared with NBC 7 showed hundreds of demonstrators with signs in hand chanting rallying calls heard across the country of Black Lives Matter" and "Hands Up, Don't Shoot" as they blocked traffic on La Jolla Boulevard.

The demonstration was organized by a recent graduate of Helix High School, according to City Council President Barbara Bry, who expressed pride in the way her district was accepting the protest.

Bry said the students worked with the police to obtain permits for the protest.

The group met at the La Jolla Cove and handed out flowers as people passed by before marching toward Windansea Beach. The protest lasted about three hours.

It's been two-and-a-half weeks since George Floyd was killed underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer as he begged for air on Memorial Day. His death sparked a worldwide movement calling for police reform and racial equity.

Local protests have spanned Chula Vista, La Mesa, downtown San Diego, North Park, Encinitas and Escondido.