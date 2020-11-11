Street Named For Col. Robert Dingeman, Army Vet & Scripps Ranch Leader, on Veterans Day

On the day America honors all United States veterans, San Diego has chosen to give a special tribute to a long-time U.S. Army veteran who also served as a pillar to the Scripps Ranch community before his passing in 2019.

Col. Robert Dingeman -- who started his military career during World War II and served for more than three decades before retiring to San Diego to serve his community -- will be immortalized with a street near his Scripps Ranch home.

Col. Robert Dingeman Drive will replace a stretch of Aviary Drive from Red Cedar Drive to Canyon Lake Drive. The honorary designation will pay tribute to the man who not only served his country but served his small neighborhood community as a teacher and avid volunteer.

Dingeman, a Silver Star, Soldier’s Medal, Bronze Star, and Purple Heart recipient, was born in the Philippines on June 12, 1922, to parents Blanche Dingeman and Coast Artillery Cpt. Ray Dingeman, according to Dingeman Elementary School.

Dingman started his military career with the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and was first called to duty on Dec. 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked by Japan, to serve as the personal bodyguard to Hawaii's governor.

He later graduated from the West Point military academy and served in tours in the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam.

Thirty years later, Dingeman retired and became an instructor at San Diego Miramar College, teaching math, history, and political science for nearly two decades.

He created the Scripps Ranch Civic Association, which went on to represent thousands of households and promote volunteerism throughout the community, according to the group’s website.

The Army veteran also has a Scripps Ranch elementary school named after him. Dingeman Elementary School was founded in 1994 after a vote from the San Diego Unified School Board.

“His leadership and active community involvement was instrumental in transforming Scripps Ranch into a great place to live,” the elementary school said on its website following his passing on.