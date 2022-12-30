Storm Headed Towards San Diego For New Year's Weekend

Rain could dampen the spirits of revelers on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, according to the National Weather Service.

"A pretty strong storm is moving south right now from Northern California and will bring rain to Southern California starting Saturday night," said NWS forecaster Mark Moede. "It will probably only bring light rain during the day on Saturday, but the real-time of concern for revelers will be Saturday from 8 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday morning."

Moede characterized the incoming winter storm as being "of the atmospheric river" variety, bringing heavy rain within a short time.

A mild #NewYearsEve is on tap with precipitation expected for much of SoCal.



Depending on how much rain falls prior to midnight, folks up at Big Bear may be able to ring in a new precipitation record in addition to the new year!



🎉🥳☔️🌧️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CJbIITZsoo — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 30, 2022

"The storm will bring some heavy rain and we will have flooding in low-lying areas prone to it late in the evening, from three-quarters of an inch to as much as an inch-and-a-quarter of rain in some spots in a matter of three or four hours," he said.

The Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues. Sandbags will also be available for residents.

The meteorologist said the storm will move out of the area on Sunday adding, "It will be mostly dry but breezy to very windy in all areas after that."

Moede cautioned boaters against going out on the water on Sunday. "It is going to be very windy out there on Sunday and we are issuing a gale warning for both inner and outer coastal waters. It is not going to be pleasant for any boaters out there with extremely windy conditions and choppy seas. Their best bet is to stay in the harbor."

The forecaster said a second storm is expected to move into San Diego County on Monday afternoon. "It will not be as strong as this first storm, but we are expecting as much as a quarter of an inch to three-quarters-of-an-inch of rain," he said.