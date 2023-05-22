Stolen Truck Driver Rams Into Police Cruisers Following Chase in Kearny Mesa: SDPD

A driver who rammed into at least two police cruisers while trying to evade officers at the end of a car chase was arrested after crashing a stolen truck in Kearny Mesa, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The chase began after a caller reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday that their truck had been stolen in College Area. After being given a description of the stolen vehicle, an officer spotted the truck driving on northbound Interstate 15 and tried to pull the driver over.

Refusing to comply, the driver instigated a pursuit and continued traveling on I-15 into Scripps Ranch. Eventually, the driver switched to travelling on surface streets and headed to Kearny Mesa, where he crashed into a gate, according to SDPD Sgt. Scott Pickard.

Following the crash, the driver made a U-turn and drove on the wrong way before crashing once again at the intersection of Linda Vista Road and Aero Drive. Officers tried to coax the driver out of the vehicle, but he refused to exit. As a result, police officers shot pepper balls into the car and the driver responded by backing the truck toward officers and K-9’s, ramming into at least two police cruisers.

SDPD was able to arrest the driver after a K-9 jumped into the truck and bit him. The driver, whose name has not been released, faces charges that include felony evading, vehicle theft, felony vandalism and several counts of assault on a police officer.