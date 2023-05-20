City Heights

Neighbors Frustrated Over Messy City Heights Home

Records could be seen on the property, jeans on a tree and even under garments out in the open

By Kelvin Henry and Renee Schmiedeberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Neighbors said the mess at a City Heights home is an ongoing problem that started years ago and is only getting worse.

One neighbor who does not want her face shown out of fear of retaliation said the garbage is mounting slowly but steadily.

"The house has been like this since December," said Francesca, a nearby resident.

"Slowly he started ripping away the fence, and then we started seeing things outside and more piles outside, and more activity coming into his house. So it started slowly, getting worse and some days some things would be gone, like someone, or the city, took stuff away. But obviously it hasn’t gotten any better," Francesca said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Records could be seen on the property, jeans on a tree and even under garments in out in the open. On the ground, there’s cereal and even half-eaten food.

According to public records, there is an active investigation at the house after a complaint of hoarding at the property.

While that investigation continues, people in the neighborhood fear for their safety due to the alleged drug use seen in and around the house.

Local

MLB 2 hours ago

Padres 2023 Season Continues to Spiral With Another Loss to Boston

Baja California 3 hours ago

10 Massacred in Baja California Road Racing Event

"It’s really affecting everybody because everybody here has kids and we either see dogs and kids almost getting attacked or people coming out and we know obviously there’s drug activity there," Francesca said.

Many neighbors like Francesca said enough is enough.

"Honestly, we all feel like we should move out. I used to reside here on this block many, many years ago and I still live in the community, but for me, I’m ready to leave – it’s horrible," Francesca added.

NBC 7 reached out to the city for comment on the home's condition but we haven't heard back.

This article tagged under:

City HeightsSan Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us