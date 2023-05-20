Neighbors Frustrated Over Messy City Heights Home

Neighbors said the mess at a City Heights home is an ongoing problem that started years ago and is only getting worse.

One neighbor who does not want her face shown out of fear of retaliation said the garbage is mounting slowly but steadily.

"The house has been like this since December," said Francesca, a nearby resident.

"Slowly he started ripping away the fence, and then we started seeing things outside and more piles outside, and more activity coming into his house. So it started slowly, getting worse and some days some things would be gone, like someone, or the city, took stuff away. But obviously it hasn’t gotten any better," Francesca said.

Records could be seen on the property, jeans on a tree and even under garments in out in the open. On the ground, there’s cereal and even half-eaten food.

According to public records, there is an active investigation at the house after a complaint of hoarding at the property.

While that investigation continues, people in the neighborhood fear for their safety due to the alleged drug use seen in and around the house.

"It’s really affecting everybody because everybody here has kids and we either see dogs and kids almost getting attacked or people coming out and we know obviously there’s drug activity there," Francesca said.

Many neighbors like Francesca said enough is enough.

"Honestly, we all feel like we should move out. I used to reside here on this block many, many years ago and I still live in the community, but for me, I’m ready to leave – it’s horrible," Francesca added.

NBC 7 reached out to the city for comment on the home's condition but we haven't heard back.