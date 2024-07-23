Driver crashes stolen Lamborghini during San Diego police chase through La Jolla

A driver suspected of stealing a Lamborghini crashed in La Jolla after being chased by San Diego police on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a report that a 2024 Lamborghini SUV had been stolen during a burglary found the vehicle near La Jolla Parkway and Via Del Norte, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police say the driver in the stolen SUV did not stop, leading them on a pursuit down La Jolla Boulevard.

During the chase, at least one SDPD vehicle was involved in a crash near La Jolla Boulevard and Midway Street.

Seconds later, the driver of the stolen Lamborghini collided with several parked vehicles on La Jolla Hermosa Avenue near Kirkwood Place, where the driver was later taken into custody, according to police.

An officer was injured in the first collision, and another person was injured in the second collision, the department said. Police did not confirm the extent of their injuries.

Both collisions are being investigated by SDPD's Traffic Division. SDPD's Northern Division will investigate the burglary and auto theft cases.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information arrives.