State Assembly bill would allow undocumented students to work at colleges

Javier Diego Jacinto worked his way through his undergrad years at San Diego State University. He worked at McDonald's and landscaped so that he would be able to pursue a master's degree in post-secondary education, which he received in May.

"If I wasn't able to work, my experience would have been nonexistent, if I’m being honest," said Diego Jacinto.

Although Diego Jacinto is undocumented, being a DACA recipient gives him authorization to work. Tens of thousands of his undocumented peers who are enrolled in higher education in California, however, cannot work, according to federal law.

State Assemblyman David Alvarez, who represents Chula Vista, believes undocumented students should have the right to work on campus. His Opportunity for All Act passed in the state Assembly 59-4 and moves now to the state Senate.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"For literally thousands and thousands of kids who are committing on their side to do what we've asked to achieve that American dream, they will never be able to do that if they cannot legally be employed,” Alvarez said. "To acknowledge, especially with young people, that they're working hard. They're doing what we're asking them to do, and that we have the right in California to allow them to work once they get their education.”

Just months ago, the University of California Board of Regents hit the brakes on a proposal that would have allowed undocumented students to work on campus. Legal experts from across the state, however, found that "no federal law prohibits UC from hiring undocumented students."

The UC system's legislative director penned a letter to lawmakers, stating that the system does not oppose the bill, but, "unfortunately, AB 2586 does not protect our undocumented students or employees from prosecution, nor does it protect the university from the risk of potentially losing billions in federal dollars." The letter said the system has a long history of supporting undocumented students.

"This issue is something that California can take action on,” said Alvarez, who is himself the child of undocumented immigrants.

Diego Jacinto, who is now in pursuit of his PhD, urges legislators to get the job done so undocumented students in California can get to work.

“They should be able to see us as humans, to see the value that we contribute,” Diego Jacinto said.