Stage Nearly Set for Construction on Chula Vista Bayfront's Billion-Dollar Resort

One of the largest developments on the West Coast is close to finally breaking ground after decades of work.

The Port of San Diego and city of Chula Vista passed several steps Tuesday night that pave the way for construction on the billion-dollar, 1,500-room Gaylord Pacific resort hotel and convention center.

“Our dreams of a world-class development on our Bayfront are becoming reality.” Yeah, the @portofsandiego and @thinkchulavista are close to seeing construction on this. @nbcsandiego at 4:30 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/1od0fSMFT7 — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) May 11, 2022

“After decades of hard work, our dreams of a world-class development on our Bayfront are becoming reality,” declared Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas in a statement sent to NBC 7. “This is a complicated deal that involves the Port of San Diego, [developer] RIDA, [hotel operator] Gaylord/Marriott, JP Morgan and several governmental agencies that have worked very hard to reach this goal. Now the way is paved for an amazing transformation on the Bayfront that will delight tourists, visitors and most importantly, our residents.”

“The Chula Vista Bayfront redevelopment effort has been in the making for over 20 years. It’s incredible to think that once the closing takes place, construction can begin,” added Port Commissioner Ann Moore. “The careful execution of this complex financing structure has involved thousands of hours of work by officials and staff who brought their passion and commitment to the process. As a direct result of this effort, RIDA’s Gaylord Pacific project will soon come to life with a new resort hotel on our beautiful Bayfront.”

The final financial steps could close as early as next week.

Once construction begins, the Port and city could permanently close portions of roads that have stood on the bayfront for decades. The Chula Vista City Council agreed to vacate small sections of Marina Parkway and G Street where the future Gaylord Pacific will eventually stand.

Along with construction of the resort hotel, the Port of San Diego said open and park space will also be expanded. The future Sweetwater Park is expected to be completed before or by the time the resort is completed.