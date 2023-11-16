SR-78 closed in both directions after deadly crash in San Pasqual

A SigAlert was issued Thursday night after a car rolled over the edge of a canyon in San Pasqual, leaving at least one person dead.

State Route 78 is closed in both directions between San Pasqual Academy and Ramona.

A silver Dodge Charger flipped and went into the canyon at 19000 San Pasqual Valley Road around 6:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol San Diego.

The car was found about 900 feet down the canyon, Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department said. Authorities then shut down roads to work on the rescue.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back as NBC 7 is working to update this page with more information as it arrives.