SPLASH! PLNU Earns 1st Trip to the College World Series

Point Loma Nazarene University is not ready to let this dream season end.

The Sea Lions beat Azusa Pacific 5-2 on Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the NCAA Tournament Super Regional, earning the program's first trip to the Division II College World Series.

PLNU, needing just one win after an 8-7 victory on Friday, lost the early game on Saturday 7-2, setting up a winner-take-all afternoon affair at America's Most Scenic Ballpark. They fell behind 2-0 then the bats got going.

Hunter Otjen and Jakob Christian hit back-to-back home runs in the 4th inning to tie it 2-2. One inning later the Sea Lions loaded the bases for Christian and the freshman from St. Augustine High School came up large again, sending a single through the left side of the infield to bring home two more runs and give Point Loma a lead they were not giving up.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Zach Veen threw a scoreless 9th inning to set off a dog pile on the mound. Point Loma is one of eight teams in the country left standing. The double-elimination CWS starts next Saturday in Cary, NC.