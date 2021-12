Southbound lanes of Interstate 805 at Interstate 8 are reopening following a brief shut down due to police activity, according to Caltrans.

Traffic was being diverted to I-8, the agency said.

At one point, traffic was backed up all the way to the Miramar Road/La Jolla Village exit.

SB I-805 at I-8, all lanes closed due to police activity. All vehicle will detour to EB/WB I-8. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 6, 2021

