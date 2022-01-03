Encinitas

Southbound I-5 Scheduled for Full Closure in Encinitas This Week

Crews will place a new sign structure from the freeway median to the outside shoulder near Leucadia Boulevard during the closure

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

98267789
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Encinitas will be closed for a period of time on Wednesday for construction, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) announced.

The closure is scheduled for 12 to 4 a.m. Wednesday from La Costa Avenue to Encinitas Boulevard, the agencies said. It will make space for Build North Coast Corridor construction crews to place a new sign structure from the freeway median to the outside shoulder near Leucadia Boulevard.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone with plans to travel on the southbound lanes during the scheduled closure will be required to exit at La Costa Avenue and be directed east to El Camino Real. Drivers will then be able to renter I-5 south on Encinitas Boulevard.

For more information on the Build North Coast Corridor project, click here.

A look at the upcoming closure on Interstate 5 in Encinitas.
Caltrans
A look at the upcoming closure on Interstate 5 in Encinitas.

This article tagged under:

EncinitasSan Diego CountyNorth CountySANDAGCaltrans
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us