South Park

South Park hit-and-run driver sought by police

By Karla Rendon

Police in South Park are searching for the driver who seriously injured a pedestrian and fled the scene early Friday.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the 2900 block of Juniper Street when a car struck a man who was searching through trash cans, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). Law enforcement said the driver took off immediately.

SDPD said the victim, who was identified only as a 47-year-old man, was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

A description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run or the driver was not immediately available. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDPD at 619-531-2000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

