South Bay City Ranks Among the Top 20 Worst Commutes in US

If you’re regularly driving through Chula Vista, you have one of the worst commutes in the country, according to a study that compared drive times in the 100 largest cities in the U.S.

The timely Chula Vista commute was recognized by SmartAsset for being one of the worst nationwide, ranking at no. 18 along with Oakland. The study considered the average travel time to work in 2018, five-year change in average travel time and median income to create the list.

Averaging at about 30 minutes, the South Bay commute increased by 15% in the last five years.

Due to the high volume, emergency personnel has seen an increase in traffic incidents.

“We have literally 70 miles of freeway that surround our city, so, unfortunately, our folks and firefighters have been out on the roadways working on these traffic accidents because we’ve recently seen a large uptake in accidents on our freeways,” said Darrell Roberts, Chula Vista Firefighters Association President.