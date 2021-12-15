coronavirus vaccine in san diego county

Some San Diegans Are Months Behind Schedule for Second Vaccine Dose. Is 1 Better Than None?

NBC7 spoke with Dr. JyotuSandhu at Sharp Reese-Stealy medical group, about how effective the doses are over time. Preventing hospital visits is of major importance to Dr. Sandhu.

By Jackie Crea

NBC Universal, Inc.

As of now, being fully vaccinated is defined as having received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single Johnson & Johnson shot.

But there are still a number of San Diegans who started the vaccination process with one of the two-dose shots and are now months behind schedule for shot number two.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dr. Jyotu Sandhu at Sharp Reese-Stealy Medical Group says preventing hospital visits is of major importance, and doing so starts with getting fully vaccinated.

Four New Omcicron Variant Cases Detected in San Diego County

“A lot of people get educated the hard way when they find themselves on a ventilator. So that’s something we want to avoid,” Dr. Sandhu said.

Getting fully vaccinated, and following up with a booster shot, the CDC recommends, is the best way to protect yourself. But so many have decided against going back for that second shot, or getting one at all. So what's stopping people?

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: Masks Now Required Indoors, San Diego's Vaccine Anniversary

mask mandate 14 mins ago

Coronado, El Cajon Mayors Say Cities Won't Enforce State's Indoor Mask Mandate

“I mean, with this pandemic going on, I think vaccinations unfortunately have been politicized. And that leads to a lot of misinformation,” Sandhu said. "People are understandably cautious when they start hearing misinformation, which I think is leading to vaccine hesitancy or getting partially vaccinated."

NBC 7's Alexis Rivas examines how COVID-19-related mandates have been enforced throughout the pandemic.

Sandhu said even the antibody levels of fully vaccinated people start to wane over time.

“That’s why you need that second dose to really give that long lasting antibody protection that we’ve seen initially with Pfizer and Moderna lasting upwards of eight months,” Sandhu said.

So is one better than none?

“Very difficult to say, but if people have had one dose over 6 months ago you can pretty safely say that they’re at a high, much higher risk for a COVID infection. Especially now with omicron, which we know is far more infectious than delta,” Sandhu said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus vaccine in san diego countySan Diegopfizer vaccinemoderna vaccineomicron
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us