Accessory Dwelling Units

So You Want to Build an ADU? Here's a Place to Start

Since 2018, more than 2,500 such units have been approved by the city of San Diego

By Artie Ojeda

ADU under construction in the city of San Diego

This weekend, there will be a first-of-its kind two-day event targeting people interested in more information on building an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU).

The California ADU Tour and Expo is being hosted by Maxable Space, a company that helps homeowners plan their ADU projects.

Encinitas woman designs 400-square-foot ADU in her garage and plans to rent for $2,000 a month, and offers have poured in, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

On Saturday, a group of licensed general contractors, architects, lenders and city officials will be at Marston Middle School in Clairemont to answer questions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Sunday, there will be a self-guided tour of eight ADU’s across San Diego, at which homeowners will be available to answer questions and talk about their experiences.

“Many San Diegans have shown great interest in wanting to build an ADU on their property but they just don’t know where to start,” said Caitlin Bigelow, with Maxable Space.

Since 2018, more than 2,500 such units have been approved by the city of San Diego. The explosion of ADU construction has coincided with a relaxation of building requirements at the state and local level.

Local

Weekend Events 6 hours ago

Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego

San Diego 17 hours ago

Roscoe's House of Chicken ‘N Waffles Opening Later This Year in Barrio Logan

Tickets for the two-day event cost $45, but single-day tickets are also available for $30. More information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Accessory Dwelling Units
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us