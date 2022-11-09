So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego.

After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

By late afternoon, the downpours had dropped up to an inch or so of moisture along the coast, nearly 2 inches in parts of the inland valleys, as much as 5-plus inches in the mountains and around one-10th of an inch in the deserts, the NWS reported.

So, what did it look like in your neck of the woods? Here's how much the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said fell in the past 24 hours (prior to 11 a.m. on Wednesday):

Palomar Mountain: 5.17 inches

Julian: 3.67 inches

Otay Mountain: 3.67 inches

Lake Henshaw: 3.18 inches

Granite Hills: 2.34 inches

Brown Field: 2.27 inches

San Diego County Estates: 2.24 inches

Pine Valley: 2.23 inches

Lake Morena: 2.12 inches

Oak Grove: 2.00 inches

Anza: 1.95 inches

Barona: 1.83 inches

Mount Laguna: 1.72 inches

Bonita: 1.66 inches

Escondido: 1.58 inches

La Mesa: 1.53 inches

Ramona: 1.44 inches

Santee: 1.38 inches

Fallbrook: 1.32 inches

Encinitas: 1.25 inches

Rancho Bernardo: 1.13 inches

Poway: 1.00 inches

Carlsbad: 0.93 inches

Fashion Valley Mall: 0.91 inches

Mission Valley: 0.91 inches

Oceanside: 0.89 inches

San Diego International Airport: 0.88 inches

Kearny Mesa: 0.86 inches

Miramar 0.84 inches

Montgomery Field: 0.74 inches

Point Loma: 0.74 inches

San Onofre: 0.49 inches

Of course, all the news isn't great when it rains: The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a beach closure Wednesday for the Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines as a result of heavy rains Tuesday.

The water contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough shoreline was extended north, as the Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters, officials said.

Beachgoers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm the areas are safe for water contact.

The DEHQ also issued a general rain advisory for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall. Authorities said rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness.

Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

Cool, dry conditions should prevail in the county through the weekend, followed by a possibility of more rain early next week, according to forecasters.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.