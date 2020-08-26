Smuggler Busted With Thousands of Fentanyl Pills at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they arrested a 22-year-old woman crossing the border over the weekend who had nearly 10 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside ordinary household objects.

The pills, which CBP said would have been worth more than $110,000 if they were sold to illegal drug users, were detected in the trunk after their presence was hit on by a drug-sniffing dog.

San Diego's Border Busts

"Narcotics interdiction continues to be a high priority at the Calexico ports of entry as demonstrated by this failed alleged smuggling attempt to hide fentanyl pills in miscellaneous items,” said CBP spokesman Sergio Beltran. “This was a great catch of a dangerous narcotic."

The pills were found inside a fire extinguisher, bags of corn nuts, inside lotion and milk containers, even inside a bar of soap.

Customs and Border Protection

The woman, who was arrested at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, was driving a 2007 Acura TSX and had more than two dozen packages of fentanyl disguised inside the various items.

Officials said the suspect is a U.S. citizen. She has been turned over to the Department of Homeland Security's investigations unit.