Smoother Streets Coming to Bankers Hill, Linda Vista and Pacific Beach

San Diego street repair crews will begin slurry seal projects on streets in Bankers Hill, Linda Vista and Pacific Beach over the next several weeks, it was announced Tuesday.

According to the city, slurry seal is often completed in phases over a period of several days or weeks and there are multiple slurry seal projects happening across the city at the same time. This year's storms delayed road repairs and maintenance, but recent weather conditions have allowed field crews to continue that work, officials said.

Slurry seal is a pavement preservation method consisting of asphalt emulsion, sand and rock. The mixture is applied to the street surface at an average thickness of a quarter inch and extends the life of streets that are already in good condition, reducing the need for costly asphalt overlay and reconstruction processes, according to the city.

Among the streets that will be affected are:

Juniper Street from First to Fifth Avenue

Via Las Cumbres from Friars Road to Linda Vista Road

Kalmia Street from First to Fourth Avenue

Ivy Street from First to Fourth Avenue

Cass Street from Van Nuys to Loring Street

Roosevelt Avenue from Jewell Street to Crown Point Drive

West Ivy Street from Brant to Front Street

Third Avenue from Kalmia to Fir Street

A complete list of all the city's projects can be found at the Project Finder map at https://sandiego.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=a1c45c92fb6d46 efa4b1209941f58c8a.

According to the city, streets are selected for resurfacing through a pavement management system that helps to determine when to schedule streets for repair. Each street segment is assigned an Overall Condition Index based on the pavement's roughness and cracks.

The OCI is used in conjunction with other factors, such as traffic volume, road type, maintenance history, other construction projects, and available funding, according to the city. Repairs are often grouped within a neighborhood to include streets that are in similar condition or performed after other projects, such as pipeline replacement.