Encinitas sand replenishment project complete

A project to combat coastal erosion in the north county is complete. The work was a partnership using federal dollars to widen the beaches in Encinitas and Solana Beach.

Encinitas Beach is now wider with more sand, it’s all an effort to combat coastal erosion and for public safety.

As we’ve seen over the years, sea level rise has caused North County bluff instability, which can cause dangerous bluff collapses.

The project received about $30 million from the federal government and some state grants.

The Sand Replenishment Project began early this year in Solana Beach and then phase two began in March for Encinitas.

“Mother nature has been beating up the shoreline pretty bad and taking away a lot of the natural sand, so this replenishment has been a really important project for our community,” said Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz.

In order to keep up with the impacts of climate change, this type of work will need to be done every 5 years for the next 50 years.