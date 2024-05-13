City of San Diego construction crews get to work on Mission Hills eyesore

The city of San Diego is bringing the old Mission Hills library building back into circulation.

The old Mission Hills library, which first opened in 1961, has sat vacant for the past five years, after a new branch opened a half-mile or so down Washington Street. The library was shuttered in 2019 after a decades-long quest for a replacement came to fruition with the 15,000-square foot Mission Hills-Hillcrest Harley & Bessie Knox Library.

Time has not been kind to the older building, which was designated as a "historic" structure a couple years back, and now has broken brickwork, shattered windows, and has repeatedly been tagged by graffiti.

"On Oct. 29, 2023, a suspected DUI driver ran into the building with their vehicle," city spokeswoman Jennifer McBride told NBC 7. "This caused damage to a portion of the brick facade. An assessment by a city building inspector concluded that no structural damage was incurred and that it was safe to continue work on the building. The city is working on sourcing the brick to complete the repair."

An asbestos-abatement crew showed up to remove the flooring last week. William "Brad" Blondet, who works for the city as an Asbestos, Lead & Mold Program inspector, said that, after their work was done and the site had been sufficiently aired out, crews would come in to replace the flooring and lighting, and address plumbing issues, including out at the street, where, during the intervening years, a thief had shut off the water supply to the building and cut out a valve and stolen it. Criminal "salvagers" also made off with an AC unit's compressor.

McBride told NBC 7 that equipment and supplies for the repairs will top out at about $200,000, adding that "the library is in talks with a partner organization that supports the library on a way to open the space by the end of the calendar year."

A city library employee, however, told NBC 7 that there are plans in the works to open a library shop at the site, much like the one in the main downtown branch, where used books and tchotchkes would be sold, and the building would also be hosting community events.