Firefighters are in the middle of some hot work Monday at Town Center Parkway and Cuyamaca Street in East County.

Reports first came in about the fire, which so far has been limited to about a half-acre, at about 2 p.m.

Firefighters made quick work of the blaze, fortunately, and there was little smoke to be seen by 2:45. p.m.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. -- Ed.