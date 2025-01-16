Small plane goes down just short of Gillespie Field runway in El Cajon

A small plane crash-landed in a field just short of the runway for Gillespie Field in El Cajon Thursday.

The incident was reported at about 10:45 a.m. just west of the runway for the airport just south of State Route 52 and west of SR-67.

Video from the scene showed three people inspecting the plane; one appeared to be the pilot. The plane appeared to have very little damage and it did not to be surrounded by emergency crews. It was leaning towards its left wing.

It was not immediately clear what caused the plane to go down or if anyone was injured.

NBC 7 was working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.