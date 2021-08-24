Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on I-5 Near Del Mar, Stunning Motorists

A small airplane made an emergency landing Tuesday on southbound Interstate 5 near Del Mar in San Diego's North County, causing traffic for motorists confused and stunned by the unexpected sight.

California Highway Patrol said the small aircraft made its landing sometime around 12 p.m., prompting several emergency vehicles to rush to the scene. It is unclear why the pilot landed on the freeway.

Photographs of the scene showed the aircraft off to the far left of the southbound lanes, resting near the freeway's divider. Consumer Bob, at the scene, reported seeing fuel leaking onto the northbound side of I-5. Crews then began cleaning up the fuel.

Consumer Bob said one man who appeared to be the pilot of the plane was seen with injuries to his leg. It is unclear how many occupants were aboard the aircraft.

NBC 7's SkyRanger captured aerial images at the scene, which showed the plane missing half of its right wing. The wing appeared to be about 500 feet away from the aircraft, sitting on the side of the freeway.

A piece of the aircraft also appeared to have landed on a car that had pulled over to the shoulder . It is unclear if the occupants of that vehicle were injured in connection to the landing.

Puzzled drivers could be seen getting out of their cars, snapping pictures of the plane and its broken wing on the freeway.

The incident caused a back-up on the freeway with traffic at a complete stop just past Via De La Valle.

Injuries were not immediately reported in connection to the incident.

This is a breaking news report. Please refresh for more updates.