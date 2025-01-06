Wildfires

Small brush fire burning in Otay Mesa

Footage from SkyRanger 7 around 2 p.m. showed white smoke in the area, a good indication there was not much fuel burning

By Christina Bravo

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a small brush fire in an industrial area of Otay Mesa.

The brush fire was reported at about 1:25 p.m. near 30th Street and Del Sol Boulevard. Footage from SkyRanger 7 around 2 p.m. showed white smoke in the area, a good indication there was not much fuel burning.

Firefighters with the cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, National City and Coronado were responding. At its peak, more than 50 crews were responding. Around 2:15 p.m. crews were being pulled from the incident as the fire dwindled.

The location was near a U.S. Postal Service office, a Lockheed Martin warehouse and Hawking Charter School. It was not immediately clear if any of the buildings were under threat due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.

