Six Years: Grieving Mom Angered Over Sentence Handed Down to Daughter's Killer

After a sentence was handed down for a Navy sailor who strangled her daughter to death, the victim's mother expressed expressed anger and disbelief over what she said was a light punishment.

Marquise Tyree Wisher, 28, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to causing the May 4, 2020, death of 32-year-old Rosa Jaco at a motel on the 3800 block of Greenwood Street in the Midway District, was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in state prison.

Wisher was previously charged with murder in the case. He also pleaded guilty to domestic violence and false imprisonment counts for a separate incident involving his wife, which occurred less than two months before Jaco died.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 4, 2020, paramedics responding to a call for medical aid at a motel in the 3800 block of Greenwood Street found Jaco unconscious and unresponsive.

At Wisher's arraignment, Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger said the cause of death was strangulation and alleged that Wisher's DNA was found underneath the victim's fingernails.

On Thursday, the victim's mother, Yolanda Jaco, also stated that she had a family member who received more time for drug offenses than Wisher did for killing someone. She and other family members shared their feelings of loss with the court, as well as their struggles caring for Jaco's four children.

Wisher originally faced felony counts of assault and domestic violence for allegedly choking his wife on March 10. Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Matzger said in June 2020 that his wife had alleged she had been choked by Wisher previously and that there were 10 prior, unreported incidents of domestic violence.

"I never intended to cause the victim any harm, but I know I have to take responsibility for my actions," Wisher said in a statement to the court on Thursday. "I don't blame anyone but myself. I pray that one day, I'll be forgiven for my crime."