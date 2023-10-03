SigAlert issued on 1-805 near I-15 after pedestrian found dead

A pedestrian was found dead Tuesday near the Interstate 805 and I-15 interchange, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, a pickup truck hit the individual in the road, according to a CHP incident log. It was unclear if the person was already dead when they were struck by the pickup.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene and would determine the cause of death.

A SigAlert was issued for the transition ramp from northbound I-805 to I-15 at about 5 a.m. It was expected to last at least two hours and was creating major traffic delays on northbound I-805 at 7 a.m.



A hazardous materials crew was called in at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information is released.