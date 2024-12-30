Vista

Sick inmate dies in Vista jail after struggling to breathe

"The Medical Examiner was unable to determine the cause of Patton's death during the initial autopsy"

A 46-year-old male inmate who died with flu-like symptoms while in custody at Vista Detention Facility was identified by authorities Monday.

The victim, who died Saturday, was identified as Bobby Ray Patton, Sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said following an autopsy on Patton completed Monday.

"The Medical Examiner was unable to determine the cause of Patton's death during the initial autopsy," said Krugh.

Krugh said Patton told deputies from his cell last Tuesday that he was having flu-like symptoms. He was seen by medical staff, who ordered tests, Krugh said.

"As a precaution, Patton was placed in medical isolation to ensure oversight of his symptoms and to prevent potential transmission to other persons in custody," Krugh said.

"On Saturday about 8 a.m., while conducting their weekly hygiene inspection, deputies observed Patton sitting on the floor of his cell and breathing, though he did not respond to deputies. About 10 minutes later, two deputies offering medication assistance and a nurse contacted Patton in his cell. The nurse checked his vitals and offered him medication. Patton experienced difficulty breathing and went into medical distress while the nurse was talking to him."

Despite lifesaving efforts, Patton died on scene, said Krugh.

On Nov. 24, Patton, believed to be an Escondido resident, was taken into custody on a felony warrant for allegedly bringing controlled substances into jail or prison, sheriff's officials said.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit was continuing an investigation into the death.

