Man found shot in head on I-805 freeway off-ramp in City Heights

The man, a 30-year-old from San Diego, was transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the head

By Christina Bravo

A closed off-ramp from I-805 to University Heights after a man was found with a gunshot wound on Aug. 8, 2024.
A man was found shot on the I-805 freeway off-ramp in City Heights, prompting an investigation Friday.

California Highway Patrol said they were called at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a man who was on the northbound I-805 off-ramp to University Avenue. The man was found with a serious head wound that was determined to be a gunshot injury, according to CHP spokesperson Sal Castro.

The man, a 30-year-old from San Diego, was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known.

The northbound I-805 off-ramp to University Avenue was closed as was the eastbound University Avenue on-ramp to I-805. The ramps remained closed Friday morning, according to CalTrans. It was not clear when they would re-open.

CHP did not have any details on a suspected shooter or a motive. An investigation was ongoing.

CHP asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

