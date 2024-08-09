Man found shot in head on I-805 freeway off-ramp in City Heights

A man was found shot on the I-805 freeway off-ramp in City Heights, prompting an investigation Friday.

California Highway Patrol said they were called at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday about a man who was on the northbound I-805 off-ramp to University Avenue. The man was found with a serious head wound that was determined to be a gunshot injury, according to CHP spokesperson Sal Castro.

The man, a 30-year-old from San Diego, was transported to a nearby hospital. His current condition was not known.

The northbound I-805 off-ramp to University Avenue was closed as was the eastbound University Avenue on-ramp to I-805. The ramps remained closed Friday morning, according to CalTrans. It was not clear when they would re-open.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Update: NB I-805 at University Ave, the on- and off-ramps remain closed for an accident investigation. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) August 9, 2024

CHP did not have any details on a suspected shooter or a motive. An investigation was ongoing.

CHP asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward.