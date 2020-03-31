Poway

Shooting Ranges to Reopen at Poway Gun Retailer

One of the two shooting ranges will be used so patrons can test their new firearms under the guidance of instructors

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A man looks at firearms at the Poway Weapons & Gear Range in San Diego's North County.
NBC 7

Poway Weapons and Gear Range will open two of its ranges next month to the public and so patrons can “test-fire” their firearms with the help of instructors, the retailer’s president announced on Monday.

After the store was “overwhelmed with first-time firearms buyers,” its owners decided to reopen the 25-yard range so customers could test out their new firearms under the guidance of some instructors. The service will come at no extra charge and will be available beginning Wednesday, according to PWG President and Founder, John Phillips.

The public will be able to use the store’s 50-yard range by making an appointment online, beginning Friday. No phone calls will be accepted to make a reservation.

Only five people will be allowed in the 25-yard range while six people will be permitted in the 50-yard range.  The retailer’s 100-yard range will remain closed.

PWG is remaining opening as part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)’s Essential Critical Infrastructure. It recently included “workers supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.”

