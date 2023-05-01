Craigslist-Ad Killer Was One of Men Fatally Shot at East County House Party

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the two victims killed in a house party shooting last week in an unincorporated area of El Cajon.

Sheriff's deputies identified one of the victims as Seandell Jones, 29, who was convicted in 2012 for his role in the death of a college student who was killed while answering a Craigslist ad.

The other victim was identified as Jaden Davis, 20. Both victims died from gunshot wounds, SDSO said.

Neither Davis nor Jones lived in the house where the shooting happened, which was rented through Airbnb, SDSO said.

The Sheriff's Department is still investigating the motivation and circumstances behind the shooting.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday on the 800 block of Renfro Way in unincorporated El Cajon, SDSO said.

“Numbers-wise, we’ve gotten different estimates but fairly safe seems to be at least 150 to 200 people from what we’re hearing from different people,” SDSO Lt. Joseph Jarjura said. “They were here for some type of party.”

Lt. Jarjura added that witnesses reported seeing the party being advertised on social media, but officials have not confirmed that.

A witness told NBC 7 she saw the party advertisement below on Instagram. She said the address of the party was revealed later.

Another witness who goes to Education First International Language Centers in Liberty Station said she was at the party with classmates, but couldn't say if the party was being hosted by someone from her school. The flyer told partygoers to buy their tickets at a smoking area on the "EF Campus."

In a statement sent to NBC 7, the school said the party wasn't affiliated with the school but some of its students were there.

"We have strong policies in place to guide appropriate student behavior, and we will initiate disciplinary measures where appropriate," the statement read, in part.

Details on what led up to the violence were not immediately clear. Officials have not named a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.