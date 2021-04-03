coronavirus pandemic

Sharp Vaccination Sites Looking for Volunteers

As eligibility opens up across California, some vaccination sites say they need more volunteers to administer the shot as the demand for the vaccine increases

By Priya Sridhar

The Sharp vaccination site in Chula Vista was busy Saturday with newly eligible people lining up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gregg Schwartz said he became eligible to receive the vaccine on April 1 and was able to make an appointment at the Chula Vista site for April 3 to get his first shot.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"There are still six more weeks from here because it's my first shot so we're not out of the woods yet," he said.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Vaccine Site to Open in Barrio Logan, Gov. Gavin Newsom Tours City Heights Vaccine Site

Coronado 29 mins ago

Silver Strand, Coronado Beaches Closed After Sewage Contamination

Four million Californians over the age of 50 became eligible for their first shot this week. The increased demand has not only put a strain on the supply of the vaccine, but some vaccination sites say they are also in need of more volunteers to administer to the shot too. A spokesperson for Sharp says they could use more volunteers with a medical background to give the vaccines.

California's Department of Health and Human Services is allowing medical professionals who have a license that allows them to administer vaccines that lapsed or expired within the last 5 years, to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccination sites. They are also allowing medical and nursing students to volunteer too.

For more information on how you can volunteer at one of Sharp's vaccination sites, click here.

UC San Diego Health says they do not need volunteers right now. This year they had 30,000 people sign up to volunteer at their vaccination sites.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicsharp healthcareVaccination sites in San Diego
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us