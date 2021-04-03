Sharp Vaccination Sites Looking for Volunteers

The Sharp vaccination site in Chula Vista was busy Saturday with newly eligible people lining up to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gregg Schwartz said he became eligible to receive the vaccine on April 1 and was able to make an appointment at the Chula Vista site for April 3 to get his first shot.

"There are still six more weeks from here because it's my first shot so we're not out of the woods yet," he said.

Four million Californians over the age of 50 became eligible for their first shot this week. The increased demand has not only put a strain on the supply of the vaccine, but some vaccination sites say they are also in need of more volunteers to administer to the shot too. A spokesperson for Sharp says they could use more volunteers with a medical background to give the vaccines.

California's Department of Health and Human Services is allowing medical professionals who have a license that allows them to administer vaccines that lapsed or expired within the last 5 years, to volunteer at COVID-19 vaccination sites. They are also allowing medical and nursing students to volunteer too.

For more information on how you can volunteer at one of Sharp's vaccination sites, click here.

UC San Diego Health says they do not need volunteers right now. This year they had 30,000 people sign up to volunteer at their vaccination sites.