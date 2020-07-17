Shark Signs Go Up at Coronado After Repeated Sightings

Reports of shark sightings off a Coronado beach led the city to issue warnings to the public on Friday to be aware of potential activity in the waters.

The sightings were reported to lifeguards Thursday between 5:30 p.m.

and 7 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated that they saw four sharks, ranging

from 6-10 feet in length. One shark was also observed by a lifeguard who using a personal watercraft, the city said.

The sharks were reported within about 40 yards of the shore in the

South Beach area, according to the city. As a result, warning signs have been

posted along the beach, per city protocol, and the Coronado Fire Department

advised beachgoers to swim in areas near staffed lifeguard towers.



