Sex trafficker caught after teen girl was thrown from moving car draws long term

A man who sexually trafficked a 16-year-old girl in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison.

Deondre Demetris Porter, 26, of Victorville, recruited the victim and took her last year from Victorville to San Diego, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He then had the teen take part in commercial sex transactions in local hotels and had her solicit sex buyers on the streets of National City, prosecutors said.

Porter also posted sex advertisements online featuring the victim that stated she was as an adult.

Prosecutors say that on April 9, 2023, the girl was beaten and thrown from a moving vehicle that belonged to Porter. She was hospitalized for her injuries and later identified Porter and co-defendant Aaliyah White as her attackers and traffickers.

Porter pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

White, whom prosecutors say helped Porter in monitoring the victim's commercial sex activity, has also pleaded guilty and is set to be sentenced next week.

"This child was exploited, assaulted and ejected from a moving car, and yet she still found the courage to speak out against her assailants," said San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath in a statement. "Her bravery, combined with the work of an exceptional team of agents and prosecutors, brought this defendant to justice."