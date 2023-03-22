Sex Offenders Accused of Raping Teen at Motel 6 in El Cajon Appear in Court

A prosecutor revealed disturbing details in an El Cajon courtroom Wednesday about two sex offenders accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a motel.

The case is at the center of conversation among city leaders and the community because of the state and county-connected programs that placed 34-year-old Larry Cantrell and 70-year-old Michael Inman in the Motel 6 hotel to begin with.

Deputy District Attorney Clayton Carr described how Inman allegedly lured the victim after meeting her at a trolley station in Lemon Grove. Both Cantrell and Inman face a myriad of felony charges that include production and possession of child pornography and statutory rape.

In court, Carr also listed the long history of Inman’s sex crime convictions against minors dating back to the 70s that he served time in prison for. Inman had been placed at that motel through a county partner program that connects individuals with criminal records with services in the community. He was also a state parolee. If convicted of the new charges, he could face 25 years to life in prison.

As for Cantrell, he was on probation when he was arrested. He faces many of the same charges as Inman, with the addition of possession of meth. If convicted he could face eight years in prison. Carr told NBC 7 he believes Carr and Inman, who will remain in custody, have more victims out there and he's asking for them to come forward.

Cantrell originally reported the misconduct to a PATH (People Assisting The Homeless) employee. PATH is a nonprofit that runs several programs through contracts with San Diego County and the State of California. Cantrell was initially identified as a client of the program, which runs the hotel voucher program for the homeless, but a San Diego County spokesperson said the Motel 6 in El Cajon is not used for the hotel voucher program for homeless people. PATH manages a program that connects people threatened by homelessness with services in the community.

“My focus is victims of crime. My focus is that if a victim is harmed by a potential defendant, to investigate that case vigorously and to hold them accountable under the law. And that’s my focus,” said Carr.

Rachel Maronay, a resident of the Motel 6, told NBC 7 she wouldn't feel safe brining a young girl to the motel.

“If I brought my little sister over here I wouldn’t feel safe with her being here. Because if she were just to go to the office, she could be snatched. So I mean it goes for all children. You don’t want to let your children out of your sight. People are mean and cruel,” said Maronay.

Both Inman and Cantrell are due back in court March 27. A county spokesperson said the county would take a look at the scope of the programs to see if any changes are necessary.