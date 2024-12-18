Sex assault suspect sought after incident at San Diego City College trolley stop

San Diego police are searching for tips that will lead investigators to the man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a trolley stop near San Diego City College earlier this month.

Photos were released of a man who police say intentionally groped a woman twice around 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the trolley stop at C Street and Broadway.

"An unidentified male ran down the platform and tapped the back of his hand against her chest," SDPD said in a post on X. "The male returned and intentionally dragged his arm against the victim's chest area a second time."

On 12/04/2024, at approximately 3:50 pm, a juvenile female was sexually assaulted at the City College Trolley stop located at 1045 11th Ave, San Diego. An unidentified male ran down the platform and tapped the back of his hand against her chest. pic.twitter.com/Y6jfZf16tv — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) December 18, 2024

The photos show the man in a blue shirt, black joggers and running shoes. He is described as having brown hair, standing 5'10" tall with facial hair.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should contact SDPD at SDPDCentral@pd.sandiego.gov or by making anonymous tips to Crimestoppers at 888-580-8477.