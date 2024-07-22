Sewage impacts diminish, safe to swim off Coronado: Health officials

Water contact closures have been lifted for North Beach Coronado and Coronado Lifeguard Tower, health officials said.

Recent water quality samples meet state health standards, The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said Sunday.

The La Jolla Children's Pool remained under advisory. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to north of Avenida Lunar will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness, health officials said.

NBC 7 investigates the millions of gallons of raw sewage crossing from Tijuana into the United States every day, including how the crisis affects our health — and what must be done to end it.