Sewage impacts diminish, safe to swim off Coronado: Health officials

The water quality for Coronado beaches has improved and is now safe for people to swim in

By City News Service

Water contact closures have been lifted for North Beach Coronado and Coronado Lifeguard Tower, health officials said.

Recent water quality samples meet state health standards, The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality said Sunday.

The La Jolla Children's Pool remained under advisory. Beachgoers were advised that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to north of Avenida Lunar will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact. The public is advised to avoid water contact as the water is impacted by sewage and may cause illness, health officials said.

Here's what the different Beach Water Management Tiered Systems mean, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.
