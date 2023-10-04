Activities at seven fraternities paused while SDSU investigates alleged student conduct violations

The Dean's Office at San Diego State University has placed seven fraternity chapters under interim suspensions while the school investigates alleged student code of conduct violations, the university announced Wednesday.

The seven fraternities facing interim suspension are:

Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity

Sigma Chi Fraternity

Phi Delta Theta Fraternity

Kappa Alpha Order

Pi Kappa Alpha

Delta Sigma Phi

In a statement, SDSU said the seven chapters must pause organizational activities until the investigation is complete, at which point discipline may be handed down. SDSU did not share any other details about the alleged violations, but said each chapter is being investigated separately, according to the statement.

Five of the seven fraternities have been disciplined at least once within the last five years.

Both Phi Delta Theta and Pi Kappa Alpha were sanctioned between September 2020 and May 2021. Phi Delta Theta was placed on probation with stipulations and Pi Kappa Alpha was suspended in abeyance with stipulations during that time period.

Delta Sigma Phi has twice been sanctioned by the university. The first time was in November 2020 when the organization was placed on "probation with stipulations" through March 19, 2021. After completing its probation terms, it was again placed on "probation with stipulations" between August 2022 through December 31 of that year.

In April 2021, the SDSU Chapter of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity was "suspended in abeyance with stipulations" through early October 2021.

Four months later, the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was suspended in abeyance with stipulations between August 2021 and May 2022.

"No fraternities have been sanctioned with a suspension from the university during the current academic year," the school said.

The school's Student Organization Code of Conduct contains 39 sections in which organizations can face discipline for violations of including the violation of laws relating to the "use, possession of, manufacture, or distribution of alcoholic beverages"; "disorderly, lewd, or indecent behavior"; "harassment and abusive behavior"; and "hazing."

Since 2008, SDSU has implemented a dry period for the first five weeks of the fall semester. In 2020, the school's Presidential Task Force on Alcohol and Substance Misuse recommended extending this to the first six weeks of the fall semester.

The Presidential Task Force on Alcohol and Substance Misuse was formed as one of two task force groups established by President Adela de la Torre in response to the 2019 death of Dylan Hernandez, a student who fell from his dorm room bunk bed after reportedly attending a fraternity event on SDSU's campus.

The "dry period" policy states that all events held by recognized student organizations between Aug. 1 and Oct. 1 "must be alcohol and substance free."

The school outlines on its website that "whether the [fraternity or sorority] chapter hosts an event on or off campus, it is important to understand that there are consequences - both from the individual Greek Councils and the University - should violations of the dry period occur."

This year, the dry period ended Sunday, Oct.1.

Between midnight and 4 a.m. Sunday morning, officers from the SDSU Police Department or the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to 11 medical aid calls on campus, according to public records provided by each agency. The previous weekend, during the same time period, there were no medical aid calls to the campus.

At least seven individuals were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to records provided by the SDSU Police Department.

NBC 7 reached out to each of the seven named fraternities Wednesday evening, as well as their national chapters, requesting comment regarding the investigations and interim suspensions. We have not received a response from any.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information as it is made available.