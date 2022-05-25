Semi-Trailer Fire Blocks Right Lane of I-8 West in Alpine

A fire on a semi-trailer has shut down a lane on westbound Interstate 8 in Alpine, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the freeway near Tavern Road. There, for reasons still unknown, a semi-trailer was ablaze.

All lanes of I-8 westbound were blocked by the incident from Alpine Boulevard to Tavern Road. As of 6 a.m., the left lane of the interstate reopened.

It is unclear when the right freeway lane will reopen.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unclear if any injuries have occurred in connection with the blaze.