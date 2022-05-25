Alpine

Semi-Trailer Fire Blocks Right Lane of I-8 West in Alpine

It is unclear if any injuries occurred in connection with the incident

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A semi-trailer rests on the side of Interstate 8 in Alpine on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 following a fire.
A fire on a semi-trailer has shut down a lane on westbound Interstate 8 in Alpine, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch.

The fire was reported shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday on the freeway near Tavern Road. There, for reasons still unknown, a semi-trailer was ablaze.

All lanes of I-8 westbound were blocked by the incident from Alpine Boulevard to Tavern Road. As of 6 a.m., the left lane of the interstate reopened.

It is unclear when the right freeway lane will reopen.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It is unclear if any injuries have occurred in connection with the blaze.

