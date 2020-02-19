Police Search for Possibly Armed Man in Chollas View

Police are searching for a possibly armed man in Chollas View whose presence prompted a lockdown at an area school.

Authorities responded to two possibly armed men in the area of 45 and Market Streets, according to Officer Martinez of the San Diego Police Department. One of the men was arrested and police are continuing to search for the other.

As a result of the heavy police presence, Chollas Mead Elementary School was placed under lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted at about 10:55 a.m., according to the San Diego Unified School District.

No other information was available.

