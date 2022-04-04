Search for Person Missing in Water Underway in Point Loma

A search is underway off the coast of Point Loma after a personal watercraft was spotted early Monday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The aquatic vehicle was found on the shore near the Point Loma Wastewater Treatment Plant. The U.S. Coast Guard began their search after learning three people were aboard the watercraft, with one possibly remaining in the water.

Two people who authorities said were on the watercraft were taken into custody. It is unclear what charges they could possibly face.

The search for the missing third person is ongoing.

Monday’s incident comes shortly after U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) said the number of illegal maritime crossings is at its highest point in Southern California. In this fiscal year alone, at least 250 incidents have been reported.