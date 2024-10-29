San Diego State University

SDSU investigating after ‘Diddy' Halloween costume involving blackface goes viral

The costumes reference the sexual assault suits filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who faces a host of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and supposedly used baby oil during sex parties

By Omari Fleming

A Halloween costume controversy that’s making national headlines has sparked an investigation at San Diego State University. A social media post shows two people dressed in offensive costumes that include blackface.

“Oh my gosh! Is that someone’s costume?” a trio of students said while looking at the picture.

A male is seen in blackface, apparently dressed as Sean "Diddy" Combs for Halloween, with a female companion, dressed as baby oil.

"Just having blackface angered me just because it seemed like they wanted an excuse to do that. It doesn’t even look like a real P. Diddy costume,” student Alijah Hunter said.

“Me being Black, I don't take it to heart,” Angelos Salzar said. "Some stuff you can tell they're not being malicious.”

"I think everything about that is not OK, especially with the allegations going on,” student Maja Howard said.

The costumes reference the sexual assault suits filed against the embattled music mogul, who faces a host of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, and supposedly used baby oil during sex parties.

“I don't think that's acceptable for Halloween or any day of the week. These are real stories. It's not a costume," student Carina Virta said.

"I feel like that's wrong because there's a lot of people that have gone through traumatic experiences, and they may not want to step forward because people will mock them and think it’s a joke,” student Natash Ngonzo said.

In a statement, SDSU said, in part:

"The use of blackface and any actions making light of sexual assault are deeply offensive and have no place in our community. The individuals photographed are not confirmed SDSU students. Our team is working to confirm information including the location and identities of those involved."

The university says it’s too early to determine if there are any conduct violations, noting the two individuals photographed are not confirmed SDSU students and the individual account which posted the photo online is being misidentified as one of the individuals in the photo itself. SDSU is still gathering additional information, including the location, names and affiliations of any of the individuals involved.

If anyone is identified as a student, the university says it has the discretion to use a number of educational interventions, programs and other efforts to help members of the campus community understand the harm caused by such actions.

