March Madness

SDSU to Host March Madness First and Second Rounds In 2026

It's the sixth time SDSU and Viejas Arena have been picked to serve as a host for the NCAA men's basketball tournament

By City News Service

San Diego State University has been selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, it was announced Wednesday.

It's the sixth time SDSU and Viejas Arena have been picked to serve as a host for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Aztecs also are set to host teams in the first and second rounds of the "March Madness" tournament in 2022. Viejas Arena was a first and second round host in 2001, 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Wednesday's announcement by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee comes after a record-setting season for the Aztecs that featured a 26-game win streak and a Mountain West Conference-record 12th men's basketball championship with a 17-1 mark.

SDSU's men's basketball team finished its season with a 30-2 record after the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships in March, citing concerns about COVID-19.

In September, SDSU resigned head men's basketball coach Brian Dutcher through the 2025-26 season.

