What to expect when SDSU Aztecs play Yale for spot in NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16

San Diego State was expected to beat UAB to start the NCAA Tournament. Yale was most definitely NOT expected to top Auburn and advance to the Round of 32. But, here we are with the Aztecs facing another 13-seed (just like they did last year en route to the Final Four).

At this point there's no secret about what makes the Aztecs tick. They play suffocating defense, ride All-American Jaedon LeDee on offense, and hope someone gets a hot hand to provide an outside shooting presence to complement their dominant power forward's presence inside. If there's a silver lining, even if they don't have a great shooting night, SDSU gives itself a chance because while offense can go through slumps defense rarely does.

"We're one of the few teams in the country that, when we don't make shots, we can still win games," says Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher. "Our defense is that elite, our rebounding is that good, and we'll give ourselves enough chances down the stretch to make enough plays to win."

Of course, that doesn't mean Yale is not watching a boatload of video on LeDee trying to come up with a way to slow him down, a puzzle very few have been able to solve this season.

"He's really good. We're going to have our hands full with him. He's a big part of what they do offensively so we'll have our eyes open and know where he is on the floor," says Bulldogs head coach James Jones.

The most likely Robin to LeDee's Batman is senior guard Lamont Butler, who seems to thrive on the biggest of stages. Butler, who hit the winning shot over FAU and send SDSU to last year's national championship game, had 15 points and five steals against the Blazers. It's a good possibility they can rely on him to provide some offense. They could get a good shooting night from Reese Waters, Micah Parrish, Elijah Saunders, Miles Byrd, or Darrion Trammell ... but they also might not. Waters is the only one to average at least 10 points a game.

While the Aztecs are wondering where the other scoring will come from Yale knows exactly who's going to fill up the stat sheet. Their entire starting lineup averages at least 10 points a game, but none of them averages more than 14 points per night, and they do it with both 3-point shooters and back to the basket bigs.

"They're dangerous at every level. That's what makes it a challenge," says Dutcher. "It's, who can you help off and how committed are you to that help? They make that challenging every time they step on the floor so it will be a real challenge for our half-court defense to be at its best tomorrow."

Yale had a tremendous night shooting the ball, shooting 45% (9-20) from 3-point range to beat Auburn. Odds are they won't be able to replicate that against SDSU. It's also unlikely the Aztecs will have the entire team not named LeDee go cold from the field at once.

Prediction: Aztecs 68, Yale 63