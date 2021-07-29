LEMON GROVE

SDPD Search for Woman Accused of Shooting 37-Year-Old During Argument

Police said a large group of people were arguing in a residential area in Lemon Grove when the woman pulled out a handgun and opened several rounds

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the neck during an argument Wednesday evening in Lemon Grove, they said in a statement.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Carlisle Drive for a report of a shooting. There, they learned a 37-year-old woman had been shot in the neck.

As the investigation continued, authorities learned a large group of people were arguing when someone fired a handgun multiple times, striking the victim at least once.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A detailed description of the shooter was not released, but police did describe her as a woman in her 20s. No arrests have been made in connection to the violence.

SDPD’s southeastern detectives are investigating the shooting.

