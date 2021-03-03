SDPD Releases Footage From Non-Fatal Police Shooting Near Horton Plaza

The San Diego Police Department released officer-worn camera footage from an incident last week in which an officer shot a man who allegedly had a knife.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to recover, and the incident, as well as the tactics used by the officer, are under review by several entities.

Warning: The following video contains graphic imagery and language.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The incident stemmed from reports made by witnesses who said they saw a man with a knife acting erratically Downtown on Feb. 25.

Footage from Officer Kelly Besker's body-worn camera shows the officer responding to a separate call when a pedestrian approached the officer to report what he saw.

Officer Beskert got in his police truck and responded to the southeast corner of G Street and 3rd Avenue where he came into contact with Stephen Wilson, 68.

NBC 7's Lauren Coronado has the latest from the scene of the shooting,

Wilson told Beskert that he had no knife, and that someone had knocked over a shopping cart full of his belongings. As seen in the footage, items and debris were strewn all over the street corner.

Beskert can be heard telling dispatchers that Wilson didn't appear to be armed.

"He has food in his hands," Beskert communicated through his radio.

Wilson defied several orders from Beskert to put his food down, and became agitated as he told Beskert to get away from him and leave him alone.

An #SDPD officer shot a man holding a knife, blocking the sidewalk of 3rd Ave. & G St. in downtown #SD, according to police.

This, as many enjoy outdoor dining at neighboring restaurants.

Follow the story: https://t.co/NJpk1EWiO6 pic.twitter.com/wvZdiFkyo6 — Lauren Coronado (@LaurenmCoronado) February 26, 2021

Wilson began to retreat as Beskert and a second officer moved closer, and moments later Beskert spotted a knife in Wilson's back pocket. Wilson said out loud, "You have a knife in your back pocket."

Wilson immediately brought his left hand behind his back and pulled the knife out. As he reached back, Beskert told him, "Do not grab that knife. At the same time, the second officer had moved in closer and was just two feet away from Wilson, according to SDPD.

"In a fluid motion, Mr. Wilson retriebed the knife from his back pocket, brought it forward and released it to fall to the ground," SDPD said in a caption of the released footage.

According to SDPD, Beskert fired his service weapon about a third of a second after Wilson released his grip on the knife. Three shots were fired and Wilson fell to the ground.

Beskert and two toher officers immediately gave first aid to Wilson as they waited for medics to arrive.

Wilson can be heard telling Beskert he was trying to hand the knife over, and that he didn't hear Beskert tell him not to reach for it. Wilson was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to SDPD. It is unclear if Wilson is facing any charges.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, which is protocol for cases in which officers fire their service weapons. Beskert, who has been with the department for 26 years, was placed on leave pending investigation of the incident, according to SDPD Captain Rich Freedman.

The San Diego County District Attorney's office will review the Homicide Unit's investigation to determine if Beskert bears any criminal liability, and an Internal Affairs investigation will determine if there were any police violations, SDPD said.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney's office will monitor the investigation. The Police Shooting Review Board will also review the incident, as will the Commission on Police Practices, according to SDPD.