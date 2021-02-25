SDPD Officer Opens Fire on Knife-Wielding Man in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Police officer opened fire on a man who was holding a knife in downtown San Diego Thursday night, SDPD said.
Police responded to calls of a man reportedly holding a knife and blocking the sidewalk of Third Avenue and G Street near the Gaslamp Quarter, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.
Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, at least one officer fired at the man, Buttle said.
The man was transported to a local hospital. No information was given on their condition.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.