SDPD officer denies committing domestic violence in luxury Little Italy complex

A San Diego Police officer was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on two felony domestic violence charges and a single count of felony battery.

Seth Tate pleaded not guilty when he appeared before a judge in a downtown courtroom.

Prosecutors wouldn’t reveal details about what happened, but police said they responded to a domestic violence disturbance at a luxury apartment complex in Little Italy around 8 p.m. last week.

Tate, a three-year department veteran, was off-duty at the time.

In court, the judge signed a criminal protective order preventing Tate from being anywhere less than 100 yards away from the alleged victim or from trying to contact her.

NBC 7 SDPD Officer Seth Tate (right), appears in court alongside a public defender.

Outside court, Tate declined to speak with NBC 7 about the case.

In a statement last week, a police spokesman said in part, “the San Diego Police Department takes these kinds of incidents very seriously. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigation.”

Tate is due back in court in May.